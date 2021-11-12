Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Globant were worth $89,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $331.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

