Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.63% of Federal Signal worth $88,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE FSS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

