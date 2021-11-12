Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Twitter were worth $87,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $6,397,701. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

