Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.85% of MKS Instruments worth $83,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $163.43 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.38 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

