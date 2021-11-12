AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX opened at 25.00 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 20.39 and a 52 week high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

