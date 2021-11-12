Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.50.

ALB opened at $272.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average of $203.20. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $116.64 and a 52-week high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

