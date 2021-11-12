Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey D. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86.

Shares of SYNA opened at $249.37 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

