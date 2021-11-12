Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 70,471 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.63 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.