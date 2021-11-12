Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 46,064 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $651,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.63 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.