Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,949 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.