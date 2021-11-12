Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $171.74 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

