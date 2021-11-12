FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,760,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $149.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

