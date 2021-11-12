State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alector were worth $57,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,113,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

