Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells $350,280.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.