Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 2,200 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.71 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

