Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

