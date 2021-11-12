Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

