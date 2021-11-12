HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.48% from the company’s current price.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

HyreCar stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

