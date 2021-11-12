Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

