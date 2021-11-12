Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

