Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 95.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,755 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

