Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

