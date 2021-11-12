The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded The RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

