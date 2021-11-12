PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.85.

PYPL stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

