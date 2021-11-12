US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

