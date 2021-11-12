Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 286.52 ($3.74) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.55.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.