Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.56. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

