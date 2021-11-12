Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NextDecade worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

