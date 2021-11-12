Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.85% of Curis worth $57,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Curis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 9.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

