Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Silvergate Capital worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after acquiring an additional 185,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

