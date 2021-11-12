Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,940 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BOX by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,788. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

