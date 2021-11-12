Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

