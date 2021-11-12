Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

