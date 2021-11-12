Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.