Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 206,136 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,136 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 513,095 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

