CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.
CVS opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
