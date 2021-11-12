CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

