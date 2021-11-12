Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.