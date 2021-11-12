CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 29,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 586,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

