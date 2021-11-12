Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $21.03 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

