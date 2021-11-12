XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.16

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 69202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 0.49.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XL Fleet in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

