Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $49.20 on Monday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

