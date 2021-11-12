PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 120,772 shares.The stock last traded at $92.72 and had previously closed at $93.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

