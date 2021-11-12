Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,151.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,915.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,833.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,627.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

