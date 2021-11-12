Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.54 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

