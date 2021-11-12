Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 19,500 Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ever-Glory International Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVK opened at $3.18 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

