Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of InspireMD worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,884,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 403.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

