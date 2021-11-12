Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICD stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.73.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

