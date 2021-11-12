Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Emerson Radio worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

