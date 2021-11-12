ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,307,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,443,946 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $16.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

