Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 8.2% After Strong Earnings

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 17,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.